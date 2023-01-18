Tv actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s marital life has been struggling for quite some time now. After going back and forth on their decision several times, the two are finally headed for a divorce. After giving their marriage a second chance, Rajeev and Charu parted ways in June 2022 and have been living separately since then. Despite having irrevocable differences with her ex-husband, Charu continues to have a wonderful relationship with Rajeev’s family including her in-laws and sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. The two have also decided to be cordial with one another for the sake of their daughter, Ziana as they wish to give her the ‘very best’ as parents.

It is pertinent to note that Rajeev Sen’s family is quite supportive of Charu over him and is often seen bonding with her and Ziana.

Recently, opening up on the same, Rajeev noted that he doesn’t mind his family’s support for his estranged wife as it doesn’t change his equation with them. Further speaking about his family being against him in his ongoing issues with Charu, he said that such things just make him laugh. “I am happy with the wonderful rapport that Charu shares with my parents and sister. It does not affect my relations with my family as we are a very close-knit family,” he told Hindustan Times.

Rajeev Sen on sister Sushmita Sen not following him on Instagram

While both Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are quite active on social media, it is also known that Rajeev’s sister, Sushmita Sen follows Charu on Instagram but not him. This has also caught the attention of social media users who pointed out the same and left wondering about the reason behind it.

Finally responding to the same, Rajeev clarified that his sister never followed him on Instagram and it doesn’t really matter. “My sister is a public figure and a lot of people follow her on Instagram. However, she follows just a few people for the longest time. She never followed me and it has been the same from day one. She only follows me on Twitter. It is a very childish thing to consider,” he added.

