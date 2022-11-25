With every passing day, TV actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s relationship is taking an uglier turn. Continuing to wash their dirty linen in the public sphere, the estranged couple doesn’t seem to be in the mood for stopping their blame game. After making up their minds to go ahead with their divorce last month, and Charu moving out with their daughter Ziana, Rajeev has once again claimed that he is in contact with his estranged wife and sends her nice messages to make her feel good. These claims by Rajeev on his recent vlog have surely made many wonder if things between the two are back on track. However, in her recent interaction with the media, Charu slammed Rajeev and said that he is using Ziana and her name to fetch more views on his vlogs.

Not only this, but the Mere Angne Mein actress also claimed that Rajeev has the tendency of contradicting himself. In her recent interaction with The Times Of India, Charu revealed that Rajeev has been sending her messages on WhatsApp for the past week. She continued by saying that initially, she found it “weird” because she was “surprised by the suddenness of the situation” and thought that something was going on. But now she claims that she has realised why Rajeev was messaging her.

The TOI quoted Charu as saying, “It is basically to get something on me to talk about. He has realised that his normal vlogs don’t fetch him views. But the minute he talks about Ziana and me, the numbers shoot up.” Charu added that she is confused with Rajeev’s behaviour and claims that after ‘troubling someone, he accuses them of playing the victim card for sympathy when she shares her problem’.

Charu added, “Actually, he tends to contradict himself with every new statement.” This is because after accusing Charu of having an extramarital affair with TV star Karan Mehra, Rajeev said that he never did it. Charu also said that after claiming that he doesn’t want to badmouth her, Rajeev thrashes her image in his vlogs. Charu continued further by saying that she has no intention of wasting any single minute on this, as she wants to move on for herself and her daughter. She added that only after she moves on completely will she be able to focus on her daughter. Charu concluded by saying, “We want to part ways amicably. We along with our lawyers are meeting on 30 November. I hope he comes.”

After tying the knot in 2019, Charu and Rajeev welcomed their daughter in 2021. This year in June, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually.

