Finally, the poster of Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY is out keeping its quirkiness alive.

After presenting a whole new kind of trailer for Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY, the makers bring an interesting yet quirky poster of the film to the audience. The multifaced poster speaks aloud about a fun-filled journey that the film will take the audience on.

The trailer has it all, the film is one of its kind in which the protagonist goes missing and the hunt for him is all that leads to a roller coaster ride for the entire team. Presenting an apt idea of the film, the poster includes the talented star cast, while sustaining the curiosity of the big questions of its missing hero for the audience to watch out in the film. Moreover, it would be interesting to see how the story will bring up this behind-the-camera drama with the release of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

The film will be released in the theaters on 22nd July 2022.

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Kumar & Satyavrrat Gaud) Presents a Mithya Talkies & Priyanshi Films production ‘RK/Rkay’ written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

