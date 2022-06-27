Rajat Kapoor's Rk/Rkay also stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Rk/Rkay tells the tale of an anxious director (RK) who has finished shooting his new film, but things are not looking very bright at the edit table. He has an impending sense of doom. As luck would have it, his worst nightmare comes true when he gets a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of the film jumped out off the screen, wresting control of the movie’s plot. Mahboob has run out of the film- RK and his team must find him, and send him back to the film...

Interestingly, while the release of Rajat Kapoor’s ‘Rk/Rkay’ is a month away, the comedy has already been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai international film festival, River to River festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival,

Talking about the film, Rajat Kapoor says “ Rk/Rkay is an idea that had been with me for the last 10 years almost. Slowly it evolved to find its present form. It’s a mad film.. and I mean that in the best possible meaning of mad. It is unconventional, it is wacky and fun and has a distinct taste. Can't wait to share this with our audience.."

The trailer for RK/RKAY, Our first feature film is out. Going from one corner of our hearts to yours all over theatres in USA on 14th May. Do let us know in the comments section what you feel about the same.https://t.co/8WPbN1hKjp@RanvirShorey @mallikasherawat @manurishichadha — Priyanshi Films & Entertainment (@FilmPriyanshi) May 7, 2021

Partly crowd-funded labour of love, ‘RK/Rkay’ is the perfect piece of cinema for those looking for congenial entertainment. It is as original as it gets.

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Kumar & Satyavrrat Gaud) Presents a Mithya Talkies & Priyanshi Films production ‘RK/Rkay’ written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

