Raja Kumari accused of promoting caste hierarchy in 'Roots', her latest collaboration with DIVINE

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 15:41:52 IST

Indian American hip hop artist Raja Kumari is facing the heat for her latest collaboration with rapper DIVINE. Their song 'Roots' dropped on Thursday and has since then garnered 1.8 million views on YouTube but that is not what is making news.

Raja Kumari in Roots. YouTube

Several people on social media have accused Raja Kumari of promoting caste hierarchy and endorsing Brahmin pride in her verse. There is one particular line from 'Roots' which has not gone down too well with the listeners. It goes like: "Untouchable with the Brahmin flow". The rest of the song makes generic allusions to Indian society while the central thought emphasises agency and being your own boss.

Although Kumari's caste affiliation is still unknown, the intent behind the allegedly casteist lyrics gets even more ambiguous. A Twitter user summarised the conundrum aptly:

We reached out to the singer for a comment; the story will be updated as and when she responds.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:47 PM

