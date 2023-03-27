Having revolutionized the OTT space with intriguing and captivating content, Raj & DK have time and again proved that their understanding of the audience’s tastes and preferences is par excellence. After the filmmakers almost owned the slate of OTT with one of the most loved series ‘The Family Man‘, they continued the spree treating the audience to yet another amazing series, ‘Farzi‘, that has left a strong impact in the audience’s mind and has now become the most-watched Indian series as per Ormax report.

An estimated viewership of 37 million says it all. Raj & DK’s ‘Farzi‘ is still garnering immense love from the audience. During this week, ‘Farzi‘ has achieved an incredible feat in the OTT having grabbed the top position as the most-watched Indian original series on OTT as per an Ormax report. Note that this is just India, the rest of the world is not yet accounted for.

“Amazon Prime Video’s Farzi has set the record of being the most-watched Indian SVOD series of all time”

Amazon Prime Video’s Farzi has set the record of being the most-watched Indian SVOD series of all time https://t.co/5fJZ0NW1IW — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) March 24, 2023

After ‘The Family Man‘, ‘Farzi‘ is another mind-blowing series coming from Raj & DK. Studded with an amazing star cast of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Rashii Khanna, and Amol Palekar, Farzi‘s being the most-watched Indian original series on OTT is absolutely well deserved. The series marked the pan-Indian digital debut of superstar Shahid Kapoor, which made it a special one for the audience to watch out for.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.