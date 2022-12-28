The year 2022 proved to be a bonanza for many Bollywood celebrities as some popular star couples embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their babies this year. While some of them have revealed the face of their babies, a few are yet to unveil them. Among the few couples who became parents in 2022, we have Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover among others on the block. Speaking of which, while the star couples will be celebrating the new year with a new family member, the celebrity babies will also be celebrating their first new year in 2023.

Let’s talk about some of those star kids who will celebrate their first new year in 2023.

Raha Kapoor

One of the most-talked-about star kids is none other than Bollywood’s loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s little princess, Raha Kapoor. Born on 6 November 2022, Raha will be entering her first new year with her lovely parents.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Daughter of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Malti will also celebrate her first new year in 2023.

Devi Basu Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their firstborn, Devi Basu Singh Grover this year on November 12, 2022. The little girl who is blessed with the traits of a Bengali mother and a Punjabi father will enter her first new year with her parents.

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Son of actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Vayu is also among the few star kids who were born in 2022. Vayu who is already a favourite among his parents and also grandparents will no doubt be a part of their family celebrations in 2023.

Neil Kitchlu

Born to actor Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu in April 2022, Neil Kitchlu will also celebrate his first new year in 2023.

Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa

TV’s favourite jodi, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also welcomed their first child, son Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa whom they sweetly call by the name of ‘Gola’. Laksh is also among the star kids to celebrate his first new year in 2023.

