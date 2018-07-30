You are here:

Raghava Lawrence responds to Sri Reddy's allegations of casting couch: Not scared to face her

FP Staff

Jul,30 2018 13:47:12 IST

Sri Reddy recently has opened up about the practice of casting couch in the south film industries, and took names of well-known artistes like filmmaker AR Murugadoss, actor, producer, director and choreographer Raghava Lawrence, actor Srikanth and more.

Now, Lawrence has revealed his side of the story, dismissing any such claims. He issued a statement in the form of a long note shared via Twitter to clarify Sri Reddy’s statements. In it, he questioned why the issue wasn't reported seven years back when Reddy claims it occurred, during the making of the Telugu film Rebel.

Lawrence further wrote that he wasn't mad at her and suggested she organise a press meet where he will give her a scene to act and some dance steps to prove her mettle. He asks that she prove her talent in front of the press first, before making claims that people in the industry aren't giving her roles for other reasons.

Earlier this month, through a series of Facebook posts, Sri Reddy highlighted how members of both the Tamil and Telegu industry promised her work in exchange for sexual favours, as reported previously. Back in April, Sri Reddy sat topless outside the Telugu Film Chamber office in Hyderabad as a sign of protest against the ‘casting couch’ policies in the industry.

