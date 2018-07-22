Sri Reddy responds to Karthi's statement regarding casting couch allegations in Kollywood

Telugu actress Sri Reddy has been in the news for naming prominent members of both Telugu and Tamil cinema of promising her work in films in exchange of sexual favours. Through a series of Facebook posts, she has brought to light several actors, producers, and directors' involvement in the practice of casting couch.

Actor Vishal, who is the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam (actors' union), had asked the actress to come forward with evidence. He had even criticised her and said she picked her targets at random. Karthi, the treasurer of the association, also addressed the actress' accusations and called them baseless, reported India Today.

Adding to this he said if Sri Reddy had proof, she should have approached the police. He also mentioned that Nadigar Sangam would be releasing an official statement soon.

The actress responded to Karthi's statement in a Facebook post on 21 July. She called Karthi's words hurtful and also threatened the association by saying that if thing do not go smoothly, she would make them feel her pain.

She wrote (sic): "I am trying to talk with nadigar sangam..respected karthi sir's words r painful..I hope everything wl go smooth..or else I wl make u to understand my pain for sure..Nadiyar sangam is there for the solve the artist problems,Not to give useless suggestions..imagine my pain k,dnt talk logics sir.."

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 13:54 PM