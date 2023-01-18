Radhika Merchant glows in pink at her mehendi, Isha Ambani dons lavender: Watch all pics from the ceremony
Radhika Merchant wore a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga at her mehendi ceremony, while Isha Ambani wore a Anuradha Vakil suit
The pre-engagement festivities of Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani have finally begun. Pictures from the pre-engagement mehendi ceremony of the couple that took place on January 17 are finally out. While bride-to-be Radhika Merchant dazzles in a pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with hands full of henna, new mother Isha Ambani looks elegant in a comfortable lavender suit designed by Anuradha Vakil. In the pictures shared on the Instagram, Radhika Merchant’s mother Shaila Merchant can also be seen posing with her daughter wearing a violet peplum co-ord with intricate embroidery while Radhika’s sister Anjali Merchant, who is pregnant was seen posing in a light green sharara set.
Here are all pictures:
In a video, the bride-to-be was also seen performing on ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani had their engagement ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan in December.
