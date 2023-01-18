The pre-engagement festivities of Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani have finally begun. Pictures from the pre-engagement mehendi ceremony of the couple that took place on January 17 are finally out. While bride-to-be Radhika Merchant dazzles in a pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with hands full of henna, new mother Isha Ambani looks elegant in a comfortable lavender suit designed by Anuradha Vakil. In the pictures shared on the Instagram, Radhika Merchant’s mother Shaila Merchant can also be seen posing with her daughter wearing a violet peplum co-ord with intricate embroidery while Radhika’s sister Anjali Merchant, who is pregnant was seen posing in a light green sharara set.

Here are all pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In a video, the bride-to-be was also seen performing on ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Ambani Piramal✨ (@_ishaambanipiramal)

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani had their engagement ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan in December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.