On Radhika Madan's 27th birthday, we have selected some of her gorgeous Instagram posts for you. Have a look.

Actor Radhika Madan, who works predominantly in the Hindi film industry, turns 27 today. Before her venture into the Hindi film industry, Madan worked as a television actress and rose to prominence with her phenomenal portrayal of Ishani Parekh Vaghela on Colors TV's Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

Madan was applauded for her performance, following which she also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Following her stint in the television industry, Radhika Madan went on to try her luck in the film industry and appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha in 2018. After her Bollywood debut, Madan was seen playing the role of Tarika Bansal in Angrezi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan.

On the occasion of Radhika Madan's birthday, here is a look at her gorgeous Instagram gallery:

Radhika Madan shared adorable selfies with her dog. She looks adorable in her yellow kurta-black bindi look.

Angrezi Medium's Tarika Bansal looks stunning in her blue top and white pants. The actress can be seen overlooking the sea and enjoying the moment. She has paired this casual look with glasses and open hair.

The actress shared a glimpse of her upcoming project Sanaa. She can be seen acing a white formal shirt and a black skirt, and her tresses neatly parted at the centre.

Madan looks stunning in this yellow dress, which she paired with an orange shirt and heels. She completed the look with a necklace, hoops and hair left loose.

Ishaani from Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi looks scintillating in this look. The actress paired a red crop top with blue trousers and red heels, and we are in awe of her.

The actress aced the traditional look in this gorgeous black Lehenga. She kept the look minimal with only a choker necklace and an oxidised ring.

Radhika Madan looks cute in her winter outfit. She paired a blue sweater with grey PJs and a beanie; and we cannot take our eyes off her.

A very happy birthday to Radhika Madan!

