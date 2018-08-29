You are here:

Radhika Apte on if there's 'too much of her on Netflix': A great compliment as platform stresses on quality

Press Trust of India

Aug,29 2018 09:47:17 IST

Mumbai: Lust Stories, Sacred Games and now Ghoul. Is there too much of Radhika Apte on Netflix? Weighing in on the question that became viral on social media, the actor said she took it as a compliment.

“I was very happy. I think it is a great compliment because it is such a great platform. Who would not like to be a part of the projects from Netflix,” Apte told Press Trust of India.

“With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform. They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality,” she added.

In response to the memes, the streaming service reunited with Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane to make a two-minute behind-the-scenes video where they “mock” her “omnipresence”.

“I think we do make content which has universal appeal so it’s important that people around the world watch it. At least in the art world, the borders are sort of disappearing so I think this is a very organic next step,” the actor had recently revealed to indianexpress.com.

