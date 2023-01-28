Rachel Ann Mullins on Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan: 'Going to catch some ire for this but I didn't know who he was'

Ending his hiatus of four-long years, Shah Rukh Khan let his action speak louder than his words, and made it evident why he is called King Khan. SRK’s unstoppable Pathaan continues to shatter several Bollywood records, and with each day passing the spy thriller is constantly entering into different hundred crore clubs. While Badshah of Bollywood’s comeback to the silver screen was celebrated as nothing less than a festival by SRKians, this contentment of the fans doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Now, Shah Rukh is a household name in most countries and doesn’t need an introduction. However, SRK’s co-star Rachel Ann Mullins, who made her Bollywood debut with Pathaan, left the moviegoers stunned, after she revealed that she didn’t know the superstar until she worked with him. Rachel, who essays the role of a Russian spy in Siddharth Anand’s directorial, recently confessed the same during her interaction with Hindustan Times.

In her conversation, Rachel revealed that when she came on board, she had no idea about the scale of the movie, and only guessed it after knowing that Deepika Padukone was part of the same. While she went gaga over Deepika, Rachel confessed that she might attract some “ire”, as she didn’t know who SRK was. HT quoted Rachel as saying, “I knew nothing about Pathaan when I booked it. Not even the title, but when I saw Deepika Padukone’s name on wardrobe trunks while I was shooting at the Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. I knew that this film was going to be very big. She’s so incredibly gorgeous.” Talking about the superstar, Rachel candidly said, “I’m going to catch some ire for this but I didn’t know who he was until we worked together. One of the assistant directors explained that he was a big deal.”

Continuing further, Rachel revealed that after spending “a nice day together,” she got to know that the two “share the same birthday.” While recalling her journey, Rachel revealed that she was in the Maldives, when her agent Ravi Ahuja called her to reveal that he had her an audition. Therefore, she immediately jetted off to Mumbai for a costume fitting. Breaking the silence on the thunderous response towards Pathaan, Rachel said that it is because of the blockbuster movie that she has been receiving so much love. She concluded by saying, “Watching the response from fans the world over has left me with my jaw on the floor.”

Backed by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan hit the theatre on 25 January and turned out to be the first Bollywood movie to enter the 100-crore club in just two days.

Shah Rukh and Deepika starrer has so far bagged Rs. 219 crores across the globe. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the movie also features John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

