Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may start shooting next week; actor currently wrapping up Remo D'Souza's Race 3

Salman Khan who is close to wrapping up Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, is speculated to be ready for Dabangg 3’s shooting which starts on 3 May in Mumbai according to DNA.

The actor who has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat in the pipeline as well, is returning for the blockbuster cop drama Dabangg 3 expected to release in 2018, on 28 December avoiding a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero which is slated for a 22 December release. Arbaaz Khan is the producer, and Prabhudeva will direct the third instalment of the cop drama, which is said to be an out and out action flick.

Salman Khan’s character of Chulbul Pandey of the Dabangg franchise had not only catapulted him to a commercial peak when the first movie had released in 2010, with iconic songs like 'Munni Badnam' becoming pop culture staples. Further the character has also become a household name in the country. He had reprised the role in Dabangg 2 in 2012 with his co-star Sonakshi Sinha who plays his wife. "Pressure is there as it's (film industry) a very competitive line with huge fan following for Bollywood. So whether it's the first film, second film or third film, everyone expects the film to be successful at the box-office," said Arbaaz Khan in an earlier interview about the franchise.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 15:58 PM