Race 3: Multiple endings reportedly being shot to keep climax of Salman Khan-starrer under wraps

As Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 prepares for a power packed launch on 15 June, reports have surfaced of multiple endings being shot for the thriller to keep everyone guessing about the big climax. A source close to the movie revealed to DNA, “As the climax is the most crucial segment of an action-thriller, it’s been said that the makers of Race 3 have shot multiple endings. So that nobody apart from the core team is in the know of the real ending. The entire unit and the crew, too, is unaware of the climax.”

The Race franchise is best known for its twists and turns, often catching the audience totally off guard and now with Salman Khan in the wagon, the stakes really have shot up.

The move to shoot multiple endings may seem extreme to some, but for director Remo D’Souza, carrying forward the legacy of directors Abbas-Mustan must come with its expectations and challenges. Shooting multiple endings would also mean that only the core team will know for sure the final ending scene and most on the set will be kept out of the loop.

Along with Salman, the action thriller stars prominent Bollywood names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The movie is presented by Tips Industries Limited and Salman Khan Films.

Updated Date: May 21, 2018 12:04 PM