Race 3 music composer Vishal Mishra releases piano version of 'Selfish' on eve of film's release

Mumbai: Composer-singer Vishal Mishra has made a piano version of the popular song 'Selfish' from Race 3.

Vishal has started his own YouTube channel and will be regularly uploading different versions of his hit tracks. A new version of 'Selfish', which has already been recorded in three types, is now available online.

"I think a YouTube channel will be a great way to give the fans something different, something more. A track can be done in so many ways and this is just my way of giving the listeners something small for all the love they have given to my songs," Vishal said in a statement.

'Selfish', composed by Mishra, was originally sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur.

Watch the piano cover here:

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 16:15 PM