You are here:

Race 3 music composer Vishal Mishra releases piano version of 'Selfish' on eve of film's release

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,15 2018 16:15:54 IST

Mumbai: Composer-singer Vishal Mishra has made a piano version of the popular song 'Selfish' from Race 3.

Vishal has started his own YouTube channel and will be regularly uploading different versions of his hit tracks. A new version of 'Selfish', which has already been recorded in three types, is now available online.

"I think a YouTube channel will be a great way to give the fans something different, something more. A track can be done in so many ways and this is just my way of giving the listeners something small for all the love they have given to my songs," Vishal said in a statement.

'Selfish', composed by Mishra, was originally sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur.

Watch the piano cover here:

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 16:15 PM

tags: #Atif Aslam #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Race 3 #Selfish #TuneIn #Vishal Mishra #YouTube

also see

Race 3 music review: Salman Khan's quirks add distinct flavour to soundtrack of edgy franchise's third part

Race 3 music review: Salman Khan's quirks add distinct flavour to soundtrack of edgy franchise's third part

Race 3 song Party Chale On has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and entire cast let their hair down

Race 3 song Party Chale On has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and entire cast let their hair down

Sonakshi Sinha records four singles with composer Vishal Mishra; tracks to be released soon

Sonakshi Sinha records four singles with composer Vishal Mishra; tracks to be released soon