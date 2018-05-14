Raazi: How Alia Bhatt-starrer fares against fellow women-led box office wins Padmaavat, Pari, Hichki

As women from all across the globe fight for gender parity at Cannes Film Festival, it must be established that for Bollywood, too, 2018 has been a year of change. The year saw some major women-led films turn the tables and leave behind the Khans and the Kapoors. Not just on camera, women took risks off camera too, by turning producers and taking complete control, something that has been a long time coming.

While Meghna Gulzar's Alia bhatt-starrer Raazi continues its onslaught at the box office, joining the ranks of Padmaavat, Hichki and Pari to become one of the most successful woman-led Hindi film of recent times. Such unprecedented success for women in an industry that is still obsessed with alpha males and macho men demands a study of their box office figures.

Note: All the figures have been taken from Bollywood Hungama.

Padmaavat

After a long drawn battle and nationwide protest, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (erstwhile Padmavati) released in theatres on 25 January. With a cast comprising Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the film was expected to shake things up at the box office and so it did. The magnum opus raked in Rs 114 crore in its opening weekend and went on to mark Shahid's entry into the 100-crore club. The film earned Rs 302 crore at the end of its glorious run, covering its lavish Rs 215 crore budget.

A tribute to the Rajput community of India, the film saw Padukone take on the role of Rani Padmini of Chittorgarh. Although brickbats were hurled at Deepika by some extremist groups, her Rajput queen act were commended by critics and the audience alike.

Pari

With the horror-thriller, Anushka Sharma did not just establish herself as a multi-faceted actor, she also made her presence known as a producer. Made on a budget of Rs 18 crore, Sharma's home production earned Rs 15.34 crore over its opening week. The film managed to exceed way past its budget and made a total of Rs 28.96 crore.

Led by Sharma, who played the role of witch, Pari turned the tables by also being one of the finest horror movies to have come out of Bollywood after a long gap.

Hichki

There is not much to say about the star power of Rani Mukerji. Regarded as one of the finest actors of Bollywood, Mukerji made her much-awaited comeback with the YRF production. Made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, Hichki saw Mukerji as a teacher dealing with Tourette's syndrome. In its opening week, the film raked in Rs 15.35 crore, setting the pace for an upward growth. The film minted a neat Rs 46.17 crore after reigning at the box office for weeks.

Although Mukerji's presence was dearly missed by her fans on the big screen, Hichki proved that the audience never forgets a good actor.

As for Raazi, things are looking way up. The espionage thriller has had a superb opening week, minting Rs 32.94 crore. Considering trade patterns, the film is expected to cross the 100 crore mark, thrice as much as its opening week. Even if it doesn't, Raazi has already caught on with the winds of change of the woke times.

After Raazi, Veere Di Wedding will be the next next women-led big film. Whether the combined acting chops and stardom of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania will propel the film to join the women's film club, remains to be seen. Till then, there is plenty of women laughing their women to the bank and deservedly.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 16:43 PM