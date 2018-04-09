You are here:

Blackmail, Hichki, Raid, Baaghi 2 box office collection: Irrfan-starrer crosses Rs 11 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Apr,09 2018 16:43:07 IST

While Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2 continues to rake in huge figures, the other films released before and now make a decent run at the box office. Meanwhile, Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh, has been able to get a decent footfall at the ticket counters.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Abhinay Deo's black comedy has minted Rs 11.22 crore at the box office. Some trade pundits have already declared the film a hit.

Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki has also done good business, considering its niche genre and subject. Hichki has managed to emerge as a profitable venture.

Ajay Devgn's Raid has turned out to be a major blockbuster as it has made its way to the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Raj Kumar Gupta's film is going stronger with every passing day, since its release on 16 March.

Baaghi 2, has set the cash registers ringing from the time it hit the theatres. Sequel to the 2016's Baaghi, this Tiger Shroff flick enthralled audience with superb action and the actor's phenomenal martial-arts skills.

Not only at the Indian market, the film continues its hit spree even at the international box office:

Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has done fabulous business as well. Starring Kartik Aryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha, this rom-com made it to the Rs 100 cr club in March.

