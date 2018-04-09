You are here:

Blackmail, Hichki, Raid, Baaghi 2 box office collection: Irrfan-starrer crosses Rs 11 cr on opening weekend

While Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2 continues to rake in huge figures, the other films released before and now make a decent run at the box office. Meanwhile, Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh, has been able to get a decent footfall at the ticket counters.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Abhinay Deo's black comedy has minted Rs 11.22 crore at the box office. Some trade pundits have already declared the film a hit.

#Blackमेल puts up DECENT NUMBERS in its opening weekend... The BO performance is similar to #HindiMedium [₹ 12.56 cr], although that film had a lower screen count… Weekdays are crucial... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr. Total: ₹ 11.22 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki has also done good business, considering its niche genre and subject. Hichki has managed to emerge as a profitable venture.

#Hichki [Week 3] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 95 lakhs, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 41.15 cr. India biz.#Hichki biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 26.10 cr Week 2: ₹ 12.30 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 2.75 cr [462 screens] Total: ₹ 41.15 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Ajay Devgn's Raid has turned out to be a major blockbuster as it has made its way to the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Raj Kumar Gupta's film is going stronger with every passing day, since its release on 16 March.

#Raid [Week 4] Fri 43 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 101.54 cr. India biz.#Raid biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 63.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 27.06 cr

Week 3: ₹ 9.60 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 1.83 cr

Total: ₹ 101.54 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Baaghi 2, has set the cash registers ringing from the time it hit the theatres. Sequel to the 2016's Baaghi, this Tiger Shroff flick enthralled audience with superb action and the actor's phenomenal martial-arts skills.

#Baaghi2 biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 22.50 cr [3000 screens] Total: ₹ 135.35 cr India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Not only at the Indian market, the film continues its hit spree even at the international box office:

#Baaghi2 continues to surprise in the international markets... Shatters the myth that action films find limited patronage Overseas...

Week 1: $ 5.03 mn

Weekend 2: $ 1.03 mn

Total: $ 6.06 mn [₹ 39.38 cr]

👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has done fabulous business as well. Starring Kartik Aryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha, this rom-com made it to the Rs 100 cr club in March.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 45.94 cr Week 2: ₹ 29.77 cr Week 3: ₹ 17.93 cr Week 4: ₹ 8.88 cr Week 5: ₹ 4.25 cr Week 6: ₹ 1.69 cr Weekend 7: ₹ 25 lakhs Total: ₹ 108.71 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 16:43 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 16:43 PM