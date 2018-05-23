Raazi, 102 Not Out box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer at Rs 85 crore; Umesh Shukla's film nears Rs 50 cr

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi is currently winning at the box office with no signs of a slowdown. The espionage thriller is currently in its third week and has already earned Rs 85.33 crore domestically. Its total makes Raazi one of the highest-earning women-led Bollywood films of all time.

#Raazi refuses to slow down... Next target: ₹ 100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 85.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2018

The film earned a solid Rs 3.30 crore on Tuesday, which has set the pace for it enter the Rs 100-crore club. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is being described as a heart-stopping thriller with extraordinary performances from all its actors. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's dramedy, 102 Not Out, is also nearing the Rs 50 crore mark with its total earnings so far pegged at Rs 46.91 crore. A family entertainer, the endearing story of the film seems to have found its fan base.

#102NotOut maintains a STRONG HOLD on third Tue... [Week 3] Fri 77 lakhs, Sat 1.25 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 65 lakhs, Tue 62.5 lakhs. Total: ₹ 46.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2018

The films were expected to falter at the box office after the release of Marvel's juggernaut Deadpool 2, but have held firm so far.

