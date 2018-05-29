Raazi, Baaghi 2, Padmaavat: All the blockbuster films of 2018 that made it to the coveted 100 cr club

This year saw a rocky start with Padmavaat being hit by controversy after controversy. Despite the obstacles, it was able to take the box office by storm. And there's been no stopping the Bollywood box office collections since then.

Over the last five months, with so many new releases of varying budgets, a handful of films have been able to cross the 100 crore milestone.

Here's the list:

Padmavaat

The period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji was the first of the year to enter the 100 crore club. The film had to go through a lot of struggle with the lead actress and director facing death threats and also a screening ban in some states owing to protests and violence against its release. Padmavaat was described as visually stunning yet operatic in its tone by critics, and it managed to mint 300 crores overall.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

This Luv Ranjan directed comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Nusrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh of Pyaar ka Punchnama fame was a surprise hit at the box office. The film collected Rs 6.42 crore on its opening day, which ended up growing to Rs 45.94 by the opening week and then eventually reached the 100 crore mark. While critics thought this film recycled all the cliches of both PKP films, the audience seemed to think otherwise. Made on a modest budget of Rs 30 crores, this film earned a total of Rs 108.93 crore surpassing the success of the PKP franchise.

Raid

Coming from the director of No one Killed Jessica and Aamir, Rajkumar Gupta brought another crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. Devgn is an honest income tax officer in 1981 Lucknow, who busts tax evaders and D'Cruz plays his wife. The film has been admired for its 'credible realism and unembellished directorial style'. On its opening day Raid earned Rs 10.4 crore slowly inched its way to the 100 crore club by finishing at Rs 102. 93 crores.

Baaghi 2

Sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi, this action-packed Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani flick crossed the 150 crore mark in India. It collected a whopping Rs 25 crores on its opening day. The audience poured in to watch the slick action sequences and Shroff's martial art skills making Baaghi 2's earnings of Rs 159.45 crore domestically. After starring in some flops and some moderate successes in the past, this was Shroff's first 100 crore film.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's thriller Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar is the fifth film of 2018 to enter the 100 crore club by its third week of release. Raazi is a 'heart-stopping, heartbreaking espionage drama', lauded for its briliant plot and stellar performances by the lead as well as supporting cast. According to trade analysts, this is the second film with a female lead to make 100 crores and more, the first being Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Raazi is also Bhatt's third film to earn this achievement.

Avengers: Infinity War

The much-awaited film based on Marvel's comics, Infinity Wars not only received positive reviews from fans nationwide, but also had impressive earnings at the box office. The film grossed Rs 120.09 crore in the country, the second-best of 2018 and one of the best openings from a Hollywood film.

