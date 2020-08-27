Raat Akeli Hai director Honey Trehan tests positive for coronavirus

Honey Trehan urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Director Honey Trehan has tested positive for coronavirus. Trehan shared an update on Twitter where he informed that his family and staff will soon get a COVID-19 test as well.

The Raat Akeli Hai director tweeted, "I have tested COVID positive today. BMC and the other authorities been informed as well. My family and the staff will be getting tested soon. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested!"

Read his tweet here

I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well.

My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested ! 🙏 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) August 27, 2020

Trehan made his directorial debut with Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai that starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

According to Press Trust of India, Trehan has served as casting director on several films such as Sonchiriya, Udta Punjab, Talvar, and Dedh Ishqiya.

Recently actor Tamannaah Bhatia had revealed that her parents had tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared an update on Twitter where she revealed that she along with her other staff members have also been tested and their reports have come out negative.

Earlier this week, makers of the popular Hindi soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had to halt shooting and production after actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka, tested positive for COVID-19. Some other cast and crew members also underwent testing, with some of their results turning out to be positive.