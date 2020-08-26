Tamannaah Bhatia's parents test positive for coronavirus, actress reveals in statement

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals that relevant authorities have been updated on their situation and the family is complying with precautionary guidelines.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed that her parents have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared an update on Twitter where she revealed that she along with her other staff members have also been tested and their reports have come out negative.

The statement read that her parents were tested for the virus after they showed symptoms over the weekend and thus as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately.

"The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive," the statement read, adding, "The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery."

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in the film Seetimaarr, opposite Gopichand. The film is being directed by Sampath Nandi and marks the first time collaboration between the actors. It is bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi and also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Rahman, Pradeep Rawat, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Ajay, Jayaprakash, and Preethi Asrani in pivotal roles.

Recently, television actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka in the popular soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, too tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had a fever and hence got himself tested. Some other cast and crew members also took the test thereafter, with some of them testing positive.