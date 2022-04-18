R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins gold and silver medals at Danish Open
R Madhavan's son Vedaant won the gold medal at the Danish Open swimming event, days after he won a silver at the same meet.
Actor R Madhavan says he is "overwhelmed and humbled" with his son Vedaant's winning streak after he scored his second medal, a gold, in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. The 16-year-old bagged gold in the men's 800m freestyle and bettered his personal best time by a whopping 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night.
Madhavan took to Instagram and posted a video of his son from the ceremony. "... Today it's a Gold in 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team," the 51-year-old actor wrote.
After the Silver for @VedaantMadhavan day before, by the grace of the ALMIGHTY & all your Blessings- TODAYS RACE .do share our excitement & the latest news -Watch from 54.36 minutes for the RACE and 1.10.25 for the medal ceremony.Overwhelmed https://t.co/nhNG04EdqF❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 17, 2022
On Friday, Vedaant had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event, before bettering his 200m freestyle time to finish 12th overall in the event. Apart from fans, celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Onir, Bipasha Basu, Ravi Kishan, Kailash Kher, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Kumar and others congratulated R Madhavan on his son's glorious achievement. The Danish Open concludes on April 19.
These young boys Sajan and Vedaant have made us all proud. Am sure it’s an amazing feeling as a parent, @ActorMadhavan. Heartiest Congratulations 👏🏻 https://t.co/o9IsNW5ZJ8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 17, 2022
Kudos to the champion @VedaantMadhavan 👏🏻
Your achievement is an inspiration to all !!
Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy @ActorMadhavan sir 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVW5dV9yUe
— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 18, 2022
On the professional front, R Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will be released in Hindi, English and Tamil on July 1. It is produced by Sarita Madhavan; Madhavan; Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.
(With inputs from PTI)
