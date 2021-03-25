R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19 after 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, jokes 'Virus has always been after us'

R Madhavan, who shared his coronavirus diagnosis with a reference to 3 Idiots, said he's 'recuperating well.'

After Aamir Khan, his 3 Idiots co-star R Madhavan, on Thursday, 25 March, announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus . Referring to the character of Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus) played by Boman Irani in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the actor shared the news with fans in a quirky way.

Tweeting a picture with Aamir from 3 Idiots, Madhavan wrote, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

Check out the tweet here

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well. pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Aamir played the role of Rancho while Madhavan essayed his friend Farhan in the 2009 film. 3 Idiots also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles and was the highest-grossing Indian film ever at that time.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor has now joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who are suffering from COVID-19 . In the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee among others announced being diagnosed with the disease.

Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil film Maara co-starring Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video in January this year. He will next be seen in a multi-lingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is expected to release in theatres on 30 April. Written, directed, and produced by Madhavan himself, the film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist, and aerospace engineer.