Kartik Aaryan tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to pray for his recovery
Kartik Aaryan, who said he has contracted the coronavirus, recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-actor Kiara Advani at Lakme Fashion Week.
Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for coronavirus , the actor shared on Instagram today. In the post he asked his fans to pray for his recovery.
Here is his post
The actor will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani with whom he recently walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week.
He has two more films lined up — Karan Johar backed Dostana 2 and filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675. The death toll mounted to 11,586.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
