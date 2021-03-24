Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, in self-quarantine, confirms actor's spokesperson

'He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine,' said Aamir Khan's spokesperson in a statement

Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his Mumbai residence, confirmed the actor's spokesperson.

"Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 . He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," said the spokesperson, according to The Indian Express.

Earlier this month, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan contracted the virus.

Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks 1994 drama Forrest Gump, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. A source told Pinkvilla that the actor will resume work as soon as he recovers.

Most recently Khan was seen in a music video for the song 'Har Funn Maula' with Elli AvrRam from Koi Jaane Na, a psychological thriller with Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur.

In March, Khan had also announced his decision to quit social media, adding that updates about him and his films can now be followed on the official handle of his production company, Aamir Khan Productions.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)