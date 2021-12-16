“Decoupled is in English. But that doesn’t mean it is inaccessible to the non-metropolitan audience,” says R Madhavan.

Decoupled starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla is a story of a couple stuck in a dysfunctional marriage for the sake of their daughter. The couple is not able to decide on the course their unstable marriage should take and the story seems to take many twists and turns through their journey. In an interview, R Madhavan speaks about the series, what success means to him at this juncture of his career, shooting during the pandemic, and much more. Excerpts:

Hi Maddy, it’s good to catch up with you again?

Always a pleasure. We go back such a long way. You’ve supported me from the time I was doing television and satellite shows like Sea-Hawks and Banegi Apni Baat.

And look how far you’ve come?

I’d have to agree with that. 26 years in the entertainment industry. I still haven’t lost my zeal. While doing my new serial for Netflix I felt like a newcomer.

Tell me about Decoupled. I saw it and I felt you were completely reinvented in the role of the misanthropist writer?

It was a departure from everything I’ve done so far. I don’t think I’ve ever played a character like Arya in Decoupled. His marriage is a wreck and he writes pulp fiction.

Considering your marriage has been smooth-sailing for 22 years it must have been tough for you to be in such a shitty marriage?

(Laughs) My character Arya has a lot of me in him. There are so many things he feels and says that I can never do in real life. He's a no-filter guy. He says anything that comes to his mind. He says things that make people uncomfortable. He is the guy you wouldn't want to invite to your parties. And he constantly embarrasses his wife. But a lot of what he says is true.

I wouldn't like to reveal your character's motor-mouthed utterances. But a lot of it is politically incorrect?

I know. Our writer Manu Joseph wanted to show how we've normalized hypocrisy in the urban culture. It is considered civilized to lie.

What do you mean?

As a responsible citizen, actor, son, husband, and father I’ve to restrain myself from letting myself go. I know every word that I speak may be held against me. Being a recognizable name…

Do you mean a celebrity?

I wouldn’t be so brazen as to call myself that. But yes, I do have a certain reach and influence and I have to be constantly alert to the effect of my action and words. But this guy I play in Decoupled has no filters. He says and does whatever he feels.

True. But I don’t hear Arya getting foul-mouthed?

It’s funny you say that. Because that’s exactly the discussion I had with Manu and Hardik (writer Manu Joseph, director Hardik Mehta). They felt my character should use the ‘F’ words when he is angry. I felt it was unnecessary. I believe only those who are not sure of what they are saying use foul language. I play a pulp-fiction writer in Decoupled. I wanted to express my character Arya’s sarcastic view of life and marriage without getting foul-mouthed.

What was it like shooting during the pandemic?

Unless you are an actor shooting with a mask on, you wouldn’t understand what it is like. Normally when shooting, actors look at one another and get into the scene. But now you take off the mask only when the camera is running. There is no opportunity to get familiar with your co-stars. Still, no complaints. God has been great. We shot the whole serial before and after the lockdown. Now it’s up to the audience to embrace what we’ve done.

What according to you are the USPs of Decoupled?

It’s a take on urban marriages. I’d like to believe we’ve made a smart, funny, urbane show. And it’s in English. Which doesn’t mean it is inaccessible to the non-metropolitan audience. The divide between the rural and urban audiences has disappeared thanks to the OTT platform. Everyone watches everything.

So is that your one wish right now, to see Decoupled being universally liked?

Beyond that I wish this pandemic would end, so I can release my dream project Rocketry, the bio-pic on NASA scientist Nambi Naraynan which I’ve written directed and produced, and played Naraynan. It’s a big responsibility. And a dream that I’ve nurtured for seven years.

