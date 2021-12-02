This series will be a tribute to the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy that took place in the year 1984.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is all set to venture into digital content for the first time. The maiden OTT web series of their streaming business, Yash Raj Entertainment, is titled The Railway Men and features a multi-starrer cast including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil will be also featuring in a pivotal role.

“Heroes who saved scores of lives! First Look of #TheRailwayMen - a tribute to the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. @YRFEnt 's 1st OTT project being directed by @shivrawail Streaming - 02 December 2022,” the post read.

The production house made this announcement of the project on the same very day when the Bhopal gas tragedy occurred 37 years ago, leading to one of the world’s biggest man-made industrial disasters so far.

The Railway Men is being directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, who is being currently mentored by Chairperson of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra. Along with the four brilliant actors, the series will announce the presence of few other powerful performers in the coming days. Furthermore, the series started filming from yesterday, 1 December.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films, stated that the Bhopal Gas Tragedy has impacted scores of people and this is their tribute to the unsung heroes, who saved thousands of lives and are still unknown to the world.

Moreover, Executive Producer at YRF Entertainment Yogendra Mogre asserted that they will not leave any stone unturned to ensure this tragic story reaches out to the viewers, adding that the story needs to reach global audiences.

YRF Entertainment will stream this series on 2 December, 2022 across the nation. It will be a homage to people and their colossal sacrifice during the wake of a crisis that shocked the world.

For the unversed, the fateful day took place on 2 December, 1984, when methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory. This factory was owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. During that time, reports suggested that thousands of people were poisoned that night in their sleep. Eyewitnesses and survivors of the incident have stated that their children and grandchildren have been struggling with chronic health problems as a result of the leak till date.

