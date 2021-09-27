Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks R Madhavan's directorial debut and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is set to have a worldwide theatrical release next year on 1 April.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.

The film is backed by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also stars Simran Bagga and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance.

The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.