R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to release in cinemas on 1 April 2022
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks R Madhavan's directorial debut and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is set to have a worldwide theatrical release next year on 1 April.
The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.
R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.
The film is backed by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also stars Simran Bagga and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance.
