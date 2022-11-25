Filmmaker R. Balki has been known to give us original storylines with films like Paa and Cheeni Kum. Same is the case with his latest psychological thriller ‘Chup’. Chup is one of the only movies to have been screened to the audience before being screened for the critics and industry. The makers also decided to honor National Cinema Day and slashed ticket prices to a measly 75 rupees. When the movie finally released, it opened to a massive audience and was praised by fans as one of the most gripping thrillers of the year

Talking about the movie, R Balki said “The idea behind making the movie was to spark a conversation around the ongoing debate of audiences vs critics. Its a film that made the audiences think and decide for themselves as viewers. Now through OTT, the film will reach a different audience. Looking forward to it.”

The film received positive reviews and managed to keep the audiences hooked onto their seats. The film also adopted innovative strategy wherein the movie was initially screened to the audience 3 days before the release in a free premiere and later to the critics and the rest of the industry making it one of the first movies to do so. While the love and appreciation for the movie still continues, it is set to reach a different audience as it enters the OTT space with it’s release on ZEE5 today.

