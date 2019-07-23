Quentin Tarantino says he is still in talks with Uma Thurman to make Kill Bill: Vol. 3

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently opened up about the future of the Kill Bill series. According to IndieWire, Tarantino had always said that he wanted to extend the series into a trilogy. The third instalment is likely to focus on The Deadly Viper Assassination Squad member Vernita Green's (Vivica A Fox) grown daughter avenging her mother's death. After killing her mother, Uma Thurman's Beatrix/the Bride had told the child, "When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting."

Tarantino spoke about the possibility of a third film on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast: "Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill."

However, the fact that the writer-director plans to retire after his tenth film may negate the possibility of Kill Bill: Vol. 3. He had recently said that his tenth project could be an R-rated version of Star Trek. Tarantino has successfully pitched an R-rated Star Trek to producer JJ Abrams and Paramount and has written a script. The studio is yet to officially greenlight the project.

The original Kill Bill was released in 2003, followed by its sequel Kill Bill Volume 2 in 2004. It was reported in 2018 that the film will get a Bollywood remake with Nikhil Dwivedi's (producer of Veere Di Wedding) production house acquiring the rights for the duology.

Tarantino's ninth feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will soon hit Indian theatres. Set in the Los Angeles of the 60s, the film follows a western star Rick Dalton (Leonardo Di Caprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they find it increasingly difficult to adjust to the evolving cinescape at the turn of the decade.

