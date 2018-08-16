Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill duology gets Bollywood remake; Veere Di Wedding co-producer acquires rights

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films are reportedly set to get a Bollywood remake with Nikhil Dwivedi's production house acquiring the rights for the duology starring Uma Thurman. Mumbai Mirror announced the film's remake, confirming from a spokesperson for Nikhil, who recently turned producer with Veere Di Wedding.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2 were released in 2003 and 2004 respectively. The first part hauled $180.9 million at the worldwide box office, while its follow up grossed $152.2 million.

After being shot in the head and put in a coma, a retired assassin named Beatrix Kiddo aka the Bride (codename Black Mamba) is put in a coma for four years. When she finally wakes up, she sets out on a mission to wreak bloody revenge against her boss Bill (David Carradine), and the assassins in his employ, known as the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad — O'Ren-Ishii, (Lucy Liu) aka Cottonmouth, Elle Driver, aka California Mountain Snake, (Daryl Hannah) Vernita Green, aka Copperhead, (Vivica A. Fox) Bill's brother, Budd, aka Sidewinder (Michael Madsen).

The film was in the news earlier this year after Thurman released a video of a crash from the set of the film in 2003. She told the New York Times that Tarantino had put her life in danger. The filmmaker called it one of “the biggest regrets of his life,” but denied that he forced the actress to carry it out.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 13:49 PM