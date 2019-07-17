Quentin Tarantino on Star Trek possibly being his last film: If I was going to do it, I should commit to it

Los Angeles: Quentin Tarantino has already spoken about his plans to retire from direction once he completes his 10th feature film and it may or may not be an R-rated version of Star Trek.

Fans had some confusion whether Star Trek, which is not an original movie, can be a part of the limit that the director has set for himself but Tarantino said if he gets to direct the sci-fi drama, it would be the end of his filmmaking career.

The writer-director, whose ninth feature film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is slated for release, had spoken about his retirement plans to GQ Australia, saying, "I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies."

Tarantino has successfully pitched an R-rated Star Trek to producer JJ Abrams and Paramount and has written a script. The studio is yet to officially greenlight the project.

Elaborating on his career plan, Tarantino told CinemaBlend, "I guess I do have a loophole, (if) the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be (to go), 'Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn't count. I can do Star Trek...but naturally, I would end on an original'. But the idea of doing 10 isn't to come up with a loophole."

"I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It's my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it. I don't know if I'm going to do that, but that might happen," said the director, known for his films such as Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Django Unchained."

