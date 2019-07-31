Quentin Tarantino curates playlist featuring favourite songs from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently curated a playlist of his favorite music, including those which have featured in his films. Tarantino took over Spotify's "Film & Favorites Playlist" to present his extensive selection of songs.

The playlist begins with Nancy Sinatra's version 'Bang Bang', which opened Kill Bill: Vol 1, Kool & The Gang's 'Jungle Boogie' as well as Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together' from Pulp Fiction and David Bowie's 'Cat People (Putting Out the Fire)' from Inglorious Basterds. Songs by Dusty Springfield, Soundgarden, Johnny Cash, ZZ Top and The White Stripes are also included.

In addition to the playlist, Tarantino recorded a special podcast to discuss the music of his old films and the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His ninth directorial's soundtrack, which has the works of Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple, spans over 31 songs, according to NME. It is available on all streaming platforms.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows a western star Rick Dalton (Leonardo Di Caprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they find it increasingly difficult to adjust to the evolving cinescape at the turn of the decade. His waning career is juxtaposed with an up-and-coming star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who moves next door to Dalton. Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Al Pacino, the late Luke Perry are also a part of the cast.

The film, which has already released in North America, raked in $41 million on its opening day, writes CNN. It is Tarantino's highest grossing film after Inglorious Basterds ($38 million).

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was initially scheduled to hit Indian theatres on 9 August, but has now clinched the coveted Independence day holiday release. It will be competing against Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal and John Abraham's action thriller Batla House.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 14:53:59 IST