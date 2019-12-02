Queen teaser: Ramya Krishnan to play Jayalalithaa in Gautham Menon's MX Player series; trailer will release on 5 December

The teaser of Gautham Menon's web series, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was released on Sunday. Titled Queen, the series features Ramya Krishnan in the titular role, and is co-directed by Prasath Murugesan of Kidari-fame.

Although the teaser hides faces of the actors, it begins with a school girl standing on a podium and receiving applause from her fellow classmates. The clip then switches to a young girl dancing along as the caption reads, "Superstar heroine at 18”." Lastly, the Queen teaser features a young woman dressed in white sari with the ADMK tricolour border, delivering public speeches.

Check out the teaser here

The first season of web series Queen will have 11 episodes, and is all set to premiere on MX Player. It was previously reported Menon plans to cover the life story of Jayalalithaa through 30 episodes. “Based on the reception of the first season, the consecutive seasons will be planned. So far, many Tamil web series were criticised for the below par production values but Gautham clearly told his producers that he will not compromise with the quality. Gautham also got several unknown stories on Jayalalithaa through her close friends and associates”, says a source close to the director. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, director Vijay is already making a biopic on Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Priyadhaarshini is also working on a feature film based on the life story Tamil Nadu politician with Nithya Menen, which is titled as The Iron Lady.

The trailer for Queen will release on 5 December. Written by Reshma Ghatala, the series will stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 13:58:36 IST