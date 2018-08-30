Pyaar Prema Kaadhal to be remade in Hindi; director Elan, producer Sandeep Singh to start shooting in 2019

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, a romantic comedy starring former Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson, will soon have a Hindi remake. Director Elan plans to collaborate with producer Sandeep Singh, who was behind films like Sarabjit and Bhoomi, according to Mumbai Mirror. The duo will also be working on a bilingual project.

"Elan and I are coming together to form a company in Chennai. We are remaking his Tamil hit, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, in Hindi and making another film, which will be a Tamil-Hindi romcom-fantasy. The Tamil title for the film is Punnagai Arasan (King of Smiles)," Singh told Mirror.

Elan also shared that Singh had really liked the idea of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal which motivated him to pitch the Tamil-Hindi film as well. While the bilingual film will go on the floors in December, the remake's shooting will commence in 2019.

The film released on 10 August along with Kamal Haasan's espionage thriller Vishwaroopam 2. Inspire the clashing release dates, it emerged as a surprise hit, earning Rs 3.45 cr over the opening weekend. Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is also the first to be produced by Yuvan Raja Shankar under his banner YSR Films, who has also composed the soundtrack.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 16:03 PM