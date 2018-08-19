Bigg Boss has helped aspiring actors land Kollywood projects and Oviya, Harish Kalyan, Raiza Wilson are proof

Casting is an important process in film industries across the globe. There was a time when directors had to visit drama troupes to pick the right actors and later film institutes would help them. The advent of short films eased the casting process to an extent but now, reality shows like Bigg Boss are turning out to be the success ladder for struggling actors in Kollywood.

Unlike Bollywood, the people of Tamil Nadu got introduced to the Bigg Boss show format only last year but it has already become the most watched TV show in the state. Besides the title, cash prize and fame, the participants of the reality show are also flooded with film offers.

Before Bigg Boss, Harish Kalyan had appeared in nearly seven films but he wasn’t recognized much by the audiences. Harish actually entered the Bigg Boss house only on the 53rd day and finished as the show’s second runner-up which actually earned him a humongous fan base, especially among the younger demographic.

Raiza Wilson, a model-turned-actress has also become a star in Tamil cinema, thanks to the popularity she gained through Bigg Boss. Interestingly, both Harish and Raiza are paired opposite each other in the rom-com Pyaar Prema Kaadhal which has become a surprise hit in the industry.

“Definitely. Bigg Boss has helped us big time. Right from the first look poster, people heaped praise on our pair. Yuvan sir’s songs were big hits but we never expected such a good opening on day one. Our team thought the collections would improve gradually but the opening was quite good on the first day itself and now, we are inching towards the blockbuster verdict at the box office”, says Harish Kalyan.

Recently, Harish visited the Bigg Boss sets again to interact with the contestants of the second season and told them that the house is like a temple for him. “Yes, I said it from my heart”, smiles Harish who feels that his confidence level has risen after his entry into the show.

“I started realising that people actually like me and after the show, all I wanted to do is to pick the right script and perform well”, says Harish who adds that his co-star Raiza Wilson is also extremely happy with the massive success of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.

Aarav, the title winner of Bigg Boss season is yet to have a proper theatrical release in Kollywood. However, he has signed two films and the shoot will also begin soon but the names involved in those projects are not big. On the other hand, Oviya is rightly using the fame she gained from Bigg Boss. The actress has appeared in the advertisement of Tamil Nadu’s leading textile showroom Saravana Stores and she is currently busy with three films including 90 ML, Kanchana 3, and Kalavani 2. Reports say that producers are ready to pay huge remuneration to Oviya and the organisers of various events are chasing her too.

Julie, a nurse by profession entered into the Bigg Boss house for her unique protest in Marina for Jallikattu. Unlike Oviya, Julie notoriously became popular but still managed to get a few films offers in Kollywood.

As they say, luck also plays a very prominent role in showbiz success. There are other popular Bigg Boss contestants like Snehan, Namitha, Sakthi, Gayathri, and Harathi, who couldn't get a breakthrough in Kollywood.

Sources say that from season 2, veteran stunt actor Ponnambalam and Shariq, son of actress Uma Riyaz have been getting several offers from the industry. Sendrayan and Daniel Annie Pope are the other two potential Bigg Boss 2 contestants who are expected to be poured in with several offers after their stint in the reality show.

