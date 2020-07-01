Breathe 2, Dil Bechara, The Old Guard: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hostar in July

The July releases include Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut Breathe 2 on Amazon Prime Video, and Tom Hanks' war drama Greyhound on Apple TV+.

A new month means a slew of movies and shows being added to the streaming platforms. From highly-anticipated comebacks to intriguing new projects, streaming platforms are churning out varied form of stories to the already diverse world of digital platforms.

If you are feeling a void after finishing the latest instalment of Dark, there is still a lot of shows and films to look forward to. Hence, we sourced through the internet and curated a list of content coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar this month.

Amazon Prime Video India

Sufiyum Sujathayum - 3 July

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum is a Malayalam romantic thriller, starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Dev Mohan. Sujatha (Hydari) is in love with a Sufi saint played by Mohan. However, she is married off to Rajeev (Jayasurya), and moves to Dubai. The plot revolves around events that unfold when she comes down to take part in the saint’s last rites. It is produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House.

Breathe Season 2 - 10 July

Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher join the cast for the second season of this psychological crime thriller anthology series that seemingly involves the kidnapping of a Dr Avinash (Bachchan) and Abha Sabharwal's (Menen) daughter. Amit Sadh returns as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first season. Breathe 2 marks the debut of Bachchan on a digital platform.

Radioactive - 24 July

Radioactive is a biopic on Marie Curie, the Noble Prize-winning physicist and chemist known for developing the theory of radioactivity and discovering polonium and radium. Starring Rosemund Pike in the titular role, it chronicles the scientific and romantic relationship between Curie and her husband Pierre. Written by Jack Thorne, the film is based on Lauren Redniss’s 2010 graphic novel Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout.

Disney+ Hotstar

Hamilton - 3 July

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop Broadway show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton is finally a movie. The filmed version from 2016 features the original cast led by Miranda, Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting), Leslie Odom Jr (Harriet), and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter). It has won 11 Tony Awards and 2016 Pulitzer Prizes for drama, and has made numerous tours.

Originally set for a theatrical release in 2021, Disney brought it forward to serve stuck-at-home audiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dil Bechara - 24 July

A story of love, hope, and endless memories.

Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever.#DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. pic.twitter.com/hG5VMW3WAZ — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 25, 2020

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is getting a release. Billed as a soulful love story, Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director and Rajput's industry friend Mukesh Chhabra. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios. Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie Basu (newcomer Sanjana Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput) and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.

A Hidden Life - 28 July

Directed and written by Terrence Malick, A Hidden Life is based on real events and tells the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his "unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keeps his spirit alive," reads the synopsis.

Bring home the extraordinary true story of A Hidden Life from Academy Award nominated Terrence Malick. Only on Digital: https://t.co/ViqpKfBLnZ pic.twitter.com/KIZmRJytLi — A Hidden Life (@AHiddenLifeFilm) March 9, 2020

Muppets Now - 31 July

Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/1gLtOx3ckl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

A new short-form Muppets series debuting on Disney+ on 31 July with tons of celebrity guests including Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza and RuPaul. The six-episode show stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang performing improv and sketch comedy.

Netflix

The Baby Sitter's Club - 3 July

Everyone has to grow up... no one has to do it alone Join #TheBabySittersClub July 3rd, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/r7PLowzL12 — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) June 22, 2020

The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the series of novels written by Ann M Martin. The series follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Netflix will release all 10 episodes of The Baby-Sitters Club on 3 July.

Japan Sinks: 2020 - 9 July

Special video for the opening song of "Japan Sinks: 2020" new Netflix series by Masaaki Yuasa & Science Saru Studio.pic.twitter.com/EPqZ4rgemu — Catsuka (@catsuka) June 25, 2020

Netflix's Japan Sinks:2020 series is adapted from a 1973 science fiction novel by Sakyo Komatsu. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, the anime follows the struggles of an ordinary family when they are put to the test after a series of massive earthquakes in Japan.

The Old Guard - 10 July

The wait is over. It’s time to meet The Old Guard. Coming to @netflix July 10th. pic.twitter.com/VGbWtN4dWz — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) May 21, 2020

The Old Guard is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Charlize Theron stars as an immortal warrior who leads a mysterious group of mercenaries in the movie. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard revolves around Andy (Theron), and her covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die. When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it is up to Andy and her soldiers to help the group eliminate the threat.

Down To Earth with Zac Effron - 10 July

The trailer for Zac's documentary on Netflix is ​​out. It's wonderful, I'm already excited about the trailer.💛 It will be released on July 10, 2020#Zac #zacefron #Efron #ZacIsSoCute 🎬: Down to Earth with Zac Efron | Official Trailer | Netflix pic.twitter.com/iMQvJfnz6g — Emma Jones🌴🇺🇸 (@emmajonesZD) June 26, 2020

Following his last acting role as Ted Bundy in Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Zac Efron has now taken a different route for the streaming giant. Titled Down to Earth with Zac Efron, the docu-series follows the star as he visits places like France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia, and Iquitos to learn about different examples of "healthy, sustainable ways to living". Efron will be accompanied by wellness expert Darin Olien.

Cursed - 17 July

A sword is only as powerful as the one who wields it. Cursed premieres July 17. pic.twitter.com/zXz6WkVV4Q — Cursed (@CursedNetflix) June 30, 2020

Based on the bestselling novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, Cursed follows Nimue (Katherine Langford), a young woman tasked by her mother with delivering a sword to Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) — "the kind of sword that gets you noticed." Arthur (Devon Terrell) is a mercenary who joins forces with Nimue. Together, they set out on a quest. All 10 episodes of Cursed will debut on 17 July.

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 - 21 July

The German coming-of-age drama follows a young boy and his mishaps after he starts selling drugs online out of his bedroom, and becomes one of Europe's biggest dealers. The second season sees Moritz and his MyDrugs crew turning up the heat on their business as it starts gaining success. However, with more sales comes the larger threat of getting caught.

Transformers: War for Cyberton Trilogy - 30 July

The fight worth fighting. Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege streams July 30th pic.twitter.com/dUqDfU2Amk — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 22, 2020

Netflix and Hasbro, Inc, in partnership with Rooster Teeth Animation, bring new anime trilogy series Transformers: War For Cybertron. This new vision of the Transformers world is a three-part arc following the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The first part Siege begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms.

Siege will consist of six episodes, each running 22 minutes.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 - 31 July

The second season sees the Hargreeves foster siblings scattered throughout the 1960s in Dallas, Texas. Five lands in the middle of yet another apocalypse, and must find a way to reunite his family in order to stop it and return to the present day, all while being haunted by a trio of Swedish assassins. The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Emmy Raver-Lampman

Apple TV+

Greyhound - 10 July

The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Starring @TomHanks, #Greyhound premieres July 10 on the @AppleTV app. https://t.co/K1TXCIch9g pic.twitter.com/mGE6Y6ZQFC — Greyhound (@GreyhoundMovie) June 27, 2020

Greyhound, directed by Aaron Schneider, and starring Tom Hanks, is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester. Hanks, who also serves as the screenwriter on the project, plays the role of a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group.

The official film synopsis reads, “US Navy Commander Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His convoy, however, is pursued by German U-boats. Although this is Krause’s first wartime mission, he finds himself embroiled in what would come to be known as the longest, largest and most complex naval battle in history: The Battle of the Atlantic.”

Little Voice - 10 July

Produced by JJ Abrams and the award-winning team behind Broadway’s Waitress, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is described as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York.” Nelson, who also serves as the showrunner, wrote and directed the first episode.

The coming-of-age drama features original music from Bareilles as it follows Bess King (played by Star‘s Brittany O’Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Mubi India

Family Romance LLC - 4 July

Family Romance LLC, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of a Tokyo-based company that offers the perfect stand-ins for absent family members, friends or admirers – available to rent for any occasion. Werner Herzog not only directed but also served as writer and cinematographer in the Japanese film.

SonyLIV

On Becoming a God in Central Florida - 3 July

Witness the dark comedy starring the stellar Kirsten Dunst as Krystal Stubbs, a water park employee infiltrating the FAM, a pyramid scheme that ruined her.

On Becoming A God in Central Florida- streaming on 3rd July, exclusively on #SonyLIV #OnBecomingAGodInCentralFlorida pic.twitter.com/5ktnuN1wSR — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) June 28, 2020

The dark comedy series follows Krystal Stubbs (Kirsten Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who schemes her way up the ranks of the cultish, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin in the first place. The show also features Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, and Beth Ditto in lead roles. Dunst and George Clooney are also amongst the executive producers of the show.

Avrodh

Avrodh is inspired from the September 2016 Uri attacks, and is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless. The series features a cast of Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, and Madhurima Tuli.

Ram Singh Charlie

Starring Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta in lead roles, the film follows the story of Ramsingh, whose life takes an unexpected turn when the circus where he used to perform as a Charlie Chaplin impersonator shuts down owing to financial losses. He is thrown into the bigger circus of life where he now has to now juggle between his role as a family man and that of a performer.

Eros Now

Flesh

The gritty series is set against the backdrop of the global human trafficking industry, and how a belligerent cop, played by Swara Bhasker, neglects the law and takes matters into her own hands. Directed by Danish Aslam, Flesh also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave, and Yudhishtir Urs.

Flipkart Video

Fake Or Not? - 6 July

As the world struggles to separate real from fake news, @FlipkartVideo is supporting the #UnitedNations Verified campaign help clear the clutter with 'Fake or Not', hosted by #MallikaDua. Launching on 6th of July, only on the #FlipkartApp.@UN #TakeCareBeforeYouShare #FakeOrNot pic.twitter.com/x9JiQn4PGr — Flipkart Video (@FlipkartVideo) June 30, 2020

In support to the United Nations 'Share Verified' campaign to help fight the battle against misinformation, Flipkart Video is launching a new show Fake or Not, hosted by actress-comedienne Mallika Dua, "to separate what is real from what is not."