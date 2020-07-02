Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh's Yaara, remake of French crime drama Gang Story, to release on ZEE5
Yaara, which also stars Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra, chronicles the friendship between four criminals.
Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime drama feature Yaara, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh, is all set to release on ZEE5.
The ZEE5 original, which also stars Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra, chronicles the friendship between four criminals.
Dhulia said the film is a "homage" to friendship and is a "riveting take" on the crime narrative.
Jammwal shared a brief teaser of Yaara on social media
A tale of friendship that will fight all the odds and break all the rules.
But will it pass the ultimate test?
"I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters.
"All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions. It is great that the film will premiere on ZEE5, a platform that always backs meaningful content," the 52-year-old director said in a statement.
Set in the backdrop of North India, the film traces the rise and fall of four friends'' rustling operations across the Nepal-India border.
Produced by AZURE Entertainment, Yaara is a remake of 2011 French crime drama Gang Story (Les Lyonnais), written and directed by Oliver Marchal. Gerard Lanvin, Tcheky Karyo, and Daniel Duval were part of the original cast.
