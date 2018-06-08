You are here:

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Hrithik in Krrish 4, confirms director Rakesh Roshan

With the cancellation of Quantico, it looks like Priyanka Chopra will be making her Bollywood comeback in style.

Veteran actor-turned-director Rakesh Roshan confirmed that the actress will make a return in the upcoming Krrish 4 opposite Hrithik Roshan.

The news of the confirmation comes through Bharathi Pradhan's new book, Priyanka Chopra: The Dark Horse, where Rakesh discusses his experience working with the former Miss World.

“When I worked with her in Krrish, I never realised that one day she’d be going to Hollywood. But I always knew that she would hit the top bracket here. It’s her professionalism and her acting abilities that have taken her to where she’s gone today,” he said.

Rakesh further praised her choice of roles in such diverse films like Mary Kom, Aitraaz and Bajirao Mastani.

However, the length of Priyanka's role in Krrish 4 has not been confirmed yet.

There have been three installments of Krrish, which started in 2003 as science fictio film, directed, produced, and written by Rakesh, and starring Hrithik, Priyanka, and Rekha. The first part was titled Koi... Mil Gaya.

Rakesh had announced in January this year that Krrish 4 will release on Christmas 2020.

