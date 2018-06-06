You are here:

Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico season 3 draws flak from Twitterati for 'ridiculous' depiction of Indian terrorists

FP Staff

Jun,06 2018 16:00:21 IST

The latest episode of Priyanka Chopra's Quantico has drawn a lot of flak for its portrayal of Indian nationalists, who bomb Manhattan only to pin the blame on Pakistan.

Indian viewers of the hit ABC series and fans of the actor took to Twitter to express their dismay and anger at the Bollywood star.

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico. ABC

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico. ABC

Created by Joshua Safran, Quantico stars Priyanka as Alex Parrish — an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. Season three saw Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy.

In the episode "The Blood of Romeo," which aired on 1 June, weaponised uranium-235 is stolen from a university lab by a physics professor and is used to bomb a summit between India and Pakistan that is convening in New York.

Indian Twitterati were upset at the insinuation of Indian ever being a terrorist and how Priyanka went along with such a "nonsensical" and "highly unrealistic" plotline.

Here's how they reacted:

ABC opted to cancel Quantico after its current season. So, its season 3 finale will now serve as the series ender.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 16:00 PM

tags: #ABC #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #FBI #NowStreaming #Priyanka Chopra #Quantico #Terrorism #trending

also see

Donald Trump calls for comedian Samantha Bee's firing after her Ivanka insult on Full Frontal

Donald Trump calls for comedian Samantha Bee's firing after her Ivanka insult on Full Frontal

Roseanne cancelled: Ava DuVernay, Kumail Nanjiani, other celebs thank ABC chief, criticise Barr's racist tweet

Roseanne cancelled: Ava DuVernay, Kumail Nanjiani, other celebs thank ABC chief, criticise Barr's racist tweet

Amitabh Bachchan announces return as Kaun Banega Crorepati host; quiz game show to begin from 6 June

Amitabh Bachchan announces return as Kaun Banega Crorepati host; quiz game show to begin from 6 June