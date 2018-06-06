Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico season 3 draws flak from Twitterati for 'ridiculous' depiction of Indian terrorists

The latest episode of Priyanka Chopra's Quantico has drawn a lot of flak for its portrayal of Indian nationalists, who bomb Manhattan only to pin the blame on Pakistan.

Indian viewers of the hit ABC series and fans of the actor took to Twitter to express their dismay and anger at the Bollywood star.

Created by Joshua Safran, Quantico stars Priyanka as Alex Parrish — an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. Season three saw Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy.

In the episode "The Blood of Romeo," which aired on 1 June, weaponised uranium-235 is stolen from a university lab by a physics professor and is used to bomb a summit between India and Pakistan that is convening in New York.

Indian Twitterati were upset at the insinuation of Indian ever being a terrorist and how Priyanka went along with such a "nonsensical" and "highly unrealistic" plotline.

Here's how they reacted:

In this episode PC discovers a rudraksh mala (not kidding) on the terrorist and then then concludes that these are Indian nationalists trying to blow a bomb in NYC and blame Pakistan for it and that’s how the episode unfolds from there .. seriously ridiculous stuff. — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) June 3, 2018

@priyankachopra shame on u...Describing Indians as terrorists in #Quantico You should oppose them as being an Indian.Sometimes I do not understand being proud of being an Indian or shy because Indians only insult Indian. — Madhvendra Kumar (@MadhvendraKum13) June 5, 2018

This is how Priyanka Chopra repays us for making her top Bollywood star- by not protesting against Hindus being shown as terrorists in serial Quantico starring her in lead role. Shame on you #PriyankaChopra #BoycottSamsung until they remove her from brand ambassador post — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 6, 2018

Hey @priyankachopra , the love, adulation and fame that you got from us Indians is a significant reason that today you are on world stage. And you, the “Desi Girl” ,played along calmly portraying Indians as terrorists in your show Quantico #Respect 🙏🏻 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 5, 2018

I don't follow #Quantico, and after seeing what @priyankachopra #Quantico has shown (India planning a Attack and blaming pkaistan).. are you serious??..

Do you even know what are you doing, just for the sake of money you are putting your selfishness your greed before nation — Ayush Kothari (@kotharisaaheb) June 5, 2018

I work in Manhattan. Thousands of Indians work in Manhattan. Plotting a bomb blast in Manhattan is as good as plotting it in New Delhi.#Quantico writers mom dropped him/her on head or Pro-Pakistan/Islamic radical views have entered Hollywood. And @priyankachopra how cud you? — Abhishek Vaishampayan (@a_vaishampayan) June 5, 2018

Never expected from you to do these types of acts in Quantico.The whole nation is being represented by you so don't bring disgrace to us please. @priyankachopra — nilotpal mishra (@nilotpalmishra5) June 5, 2018

ABC opted to cancel Quantico after its current season. So, its season 3 finale will now serve as the series ender.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 16:00 PM