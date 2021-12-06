Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new teaser of The Matrix Resurrections. The film will release on 22 December.

With just a few days before it comes to theaters, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new teaser clip of The Matrix Resurrections, teasing Neo's (Keanu Reeves) choice and a little liplock between him and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

The teaser begins with Jada Pinkett Smith's saying, “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head." Jada plays Niobe in the movie. “Something else makes the same kind of noise: War," she adds. As the trailer continues, various scenes from the new film are overlapped with shots from the original three films, such as framing Neo’s awakening from the Matrix as both a “blue pill” and “red pill” moment.

The makers have also said that the full trailer of the film will release later on Monday (Tuesday in India).

#MatrixMonday means: ✅ NEW TRAILER

✅ TICKETS ON SALE

✅ Other EPIC announcements The Matrix Resurrections – 12.22.21 #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/34DDxq4D0X — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 6, 2021



That’s not all, Priyanka Chopra, who is playing the character of Sati, can be heard saying, “The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make.” This is the first time Priyanka has been heard speaking in a teaser.

Earlier Keanu had hinted that the film is just as much a love story as it is anything else. “We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains great action. And all will be revealed,” Keanu told BBC’s The One Show.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lana Wachowski has co-written the film with Cloud Atlas writer David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. The trio previously worked together on the series finale of Sense8.

Apart from Reeves, Moss and Jada, the film will also bring back Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections cast are Andrew Caldwell, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The film will release on 22 December.

