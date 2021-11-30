The Matrix Resurrections is set to release on 22 December. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film also has Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role of Niobe. Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris will be new additions to the cast.

Ever since the makers of The Matrix Resurrections released the film's first trailer online, social media has been abuzz with many marvelling at the comebacks of Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss as Neo and Trinity respectively. In the trailer, actor Priyanka Chopra too had a blink-and-a-miss appearance, which piqued the interest of the fans. Many were quick to jump to the conclusion that PeeCee will be playing the role of Sati in the fourth instalment of the film franchise.

Wondering if that’s the truth? Here’s the answer:

The English posters of the film have tried to keep Priyanka Chopra's role under wraps, but the Korean poster confirmed that she is playing the role of Sati.

The Instagram handle of Warner Brothers Korea on Monday shared the Korean counterpart posters of The Matrix Resurrections. While the images on the posters remained the same, some of the text appeared to be changed.

Take a look:

In the poster featuring Priyanka Chopra, the title of the film featured in the local language while the text in red featured her character's name – Sati (사티). The caption also featured the hashtag Sati.

The poster confirms the popular theory -- Priyanka is indeed playing the grown-up version of Sati and she will be sending Keanu Reeves' Neo into the rabbit hole.

In one of the promotional videos shared in October, Priyanka opened up about the Matrix movies and being a part of the franchise. She said, “It's this amazing, magical, mythological world that has been created using numbers and digits, but it's actually about consciousness, it's actually about thought.”

