Warner Bros has launched an interactive website for The Matrix 4, starring Keanu Reeves, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On Tuesday, the team of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment in the iconic 22-year-old Matrix franchise, released an interactive website for its fans, ahead of the trailer launch on Thursday. The user is given the good ol' Matrix dilemma of choosing between the red pill and the blue pill.

What if you choose the blue pill?

Taking the blue pill, as indicated in the teaser, allows you to live your own reality. Keanu Reeves is shown seeking therapy from Neil Patrick Harris' character. Clicking on the blue pill leads to a voiceover by Harris’ character, saying, “You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction... Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you.”

What if you take the red pill?

Clicking on the red pill leads you to a voiceover by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, saying, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it." The teaser shows Abdul-Mateen II's character persuading Reeves' that his reality is merely a mirage.

Check out The Matrix Resurrections teaser here

The Matrix origins

The first part of The Matrix released in 1999, and was directed by The Wachowskis. The sci-fi blockbuster earned over $460 million. It was followed by the sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions respectively in 2003.

More about The Matrix 4

The fourth part of The Matrix, titled Resurrections, stars Reeves, Abdul-Mateen II, Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jada Pinkett Smith among others. Directed by Lana Wachowski of the Wachowski Sisters, it will release on 22 December. The film was originally scheduled to release on 21 May but got pushed a couple of times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now release both in theatres and on Warner Bros' streaming service HBO Max. It will be the last Warner Bros film to follow that model as the production house will discontinue the same in 2022 in favour of a 45-day theatrical window.

What does The Matrix 4 cast have to say about the trailer?

