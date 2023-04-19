Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for making some serious style statements over time. The global icon who is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel has been drawing all our attention with her stellar wardrobe choices that she’s been making for the show’s promotional appearances. Going forward with this, the actress yet again made a stunning entry at the London Global Premiere of Citadel in a ravishing red gown. Pictures and videos of Priyanka’s look from the event along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and Citadel co-actor Richard Madden are also going viral on social media.

A few pictures and videos also featured Priyanka and Nick’s adorable PDA moments as the singer couldn’t help but admire his beautiful wife. We also saw glimpses of the actor’s chemistry with her co-actor as she showed off the stunning red gown that she wore for the occasion.

Fans clearly loved her outfit and have been showering her with compliments.

Check pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Take a look at some of Priyanka’s PDA moments from the Citadel premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Besides her husband and co-actor, Priyanka was also accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra, and the other cast members of the show.

Priyanka Chopra’s outfit for Citadel London Premiere

Talking about the actress’ dreamy look from the evening, Priyanka donned a hot red satin gown with off-shoulder detailing that came with structured boning, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, a floor-sweeping train, a figure-hugging A-line silhouette, and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with winged eyeliner, a dewy face, and bold red lips, along with minimal jewelry and heels.

While Priyanka clearly stood out as the star of the night, Nick complemented her by wearing a silk black blazer with a matching turtleneck jumper, black pants, and black shoes.

