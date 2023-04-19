Priyanka Chopra stands out in stunning red outfit at Citadel premiere in London; check pics
While Priyanka clearly stood out as the star of the night, Nick complemented her by wearing a silk black blazer with a matching turtleneck jumper, black pants, and black shoes.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for making some serious style statements over time. The global icon who is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel has been drawing all our attention with her stellar wardrobe choices that she’s been making for the show’s promotional appearances. Going forward with this, the actress yet again made a stunning entry at the London Global Premiere of Citadel in a ravishing red gown. Pictures and videos of Priyanka’s look from the event along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and Citadel co-actor Richard Madden are also going viral on social media.
Fans clearly loved her outfit and have been showering her with compliments.
Check pictures:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Take a look at some of Priyanka’s PDA moments from the Citadel premiere:
View this post on Instagram
Besides her husband and co-actor, Priyanka was also accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra, and the other cast members of the show.
Priyanka Chopra’s outfit for Citadel London Premiere
Talking about the actress’ dreamy look from the evening, Priyanka donned a hot red satin gown with off-shoulder detailing that came with structured boning, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, a floor-sweeping train, a figure-hugging A-line silhouette, and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with winged eyeliner, a dewy face, and bold red lips, along with minimal jewelry and heels.
While Priyanka clearly stood out as the star of the night, Nick complemented her by wearing a silk black blazer with a matching turtleneck jumper, black pants, and black shoes.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Filmmaker Onir on Priyanka Chopra’s hard-hitting statement on Bollywood's dark side: ‘A truth everyone is aware…’
Onir explained the basic flowchart of an outsider.
Priyanka Chopra calls Citadel co-star Richard Madden a ‘disciplined actor’
Actor Priyanka Chopra who is in town for the promotion of Citadel, is in full praise of his co-star Richard Madden.
Explained: How Priyanka Chopra led Citadel becomes 2nd most expensive show of all time with 2500 crores budget
New reports claim that Priyanka Chopra’s new Citadel series could be the 2nd most expensive show after reshoots. It is the most expensive show of all time with 2500 crores budget as the Russo Brothers carried out massive reshoot.