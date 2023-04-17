Priyanka Chopra-Sophie Turner pose together at the Jonas Brothers' concert
A photo of Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner from the Jonas Brothers concert is going viral on social media.
Photographer Nicholas Geradin, who is also touring with the brothers, shared the picture of Priyanka and Sophie. The actresses looked stunning and were all smiles for the camera. Geradin shared the photo with a caption that reads, “The queens reunited.” While the photo was deleted later, it quickly went viral as fans widely shared it on Twitter and Instagram.
Priyanka, who opted for a colourful Missoni dress for the evening, completed the look with a quirky braid on one side. Sophie on the other hand, wore a yellow co-ord outfit that complimented her copper hair.
It is not the first time when Priyanka and Sophie have been spotted together at their husbands’ concerts. Earlier, they attended the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame star ceremony, where they were seen applauding the brothers. Priyanka, in one of her interviews, had also called her sister-in-laws “close friends” as she recalled their trip to the Caribbean islands.
Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects
Priyanka, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel, also has another Hollywood project titled ‘Love Again’ in the pipeline. She is also set to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
