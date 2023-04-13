According to reports The Russo Brothers’ action-packed Prime Video series Citadel has got everyone talking as it has created a lot of buzz. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the cast has kicked off the global tour of the Prime Video series. However, a new report states that the production did not go as smoothly as one would expect. Sources close to the production have said that the budget has reportedly gone beyond the $300 million mark (nearly Rs 2500 crores).

Priyanka and Richard, who will play Nadia and Mason as the lead pair of Prime Video’s upcoming global spy series, Citadel, have swooned the audiences with the first trailer. The trailer teases their chemistry unmissable as the story revolves around the independent global spy agency Citadel, which has been destroyed by syndicate Manticore.

As reported by Indian Express, before the release of Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel, some executives at Prime Video are questioning its renewal of the second season. Being made with a high cost and production, a source has told The Hollywood Reporter that the budget of the show is over $300 million mar, which is nearly 2500 crores INR. The reported whooping amount has made it the second most expensive show of all time behind Prime Video’s own The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Russo Brothers’ high-action octane, Citadel already had a roadblock in 2021 when Joe Russo intervened and replaced the previous showrunner Josh Appelbaum with Daniel Weil. A source close to THR reported Joe came in the middle as the cost of production was increased as he “tossed out a huge bunch of material,” which caused massive reshoots. Earlier, the series was supposed to have eight, one-hour-long episodes until the streamer cut them down to six, 40-minute episodes.

Additionally, the reshoots of the show led the cast members to get paid “more than planned”, making a few executives from Amazon find Priyanka Chopra’s claim about getting pay parity for the first time in her career funny. Considering the extra money that she earned because of the reshoots, they joked and said, “The first and the second time”.

Expectedly, the reshoots led to the actors taking home a much bigger amount than planned and decided. In a recent interview with Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) 2023, Priyanka spoke about pay parity and said, “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.”

Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

(With added inputs from agencies)

