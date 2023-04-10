The adorable pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie often go viral on social media. Lately, the actress has posted some of yet another cute pictures of munchkin. Priyanka shared glimpses of her Easter celebration with her daughter Malti Marie. In the photos, Malti can be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads ‘Malti Marie’s first Easter’ and can be seen playing with Easter eggs. Priyanka, in her caption, wrote, “Easter Sunday” with some heart, nazar amulet, and folded hands emojis.

The first picture is of Malti holding Easter eggs with Priyanka standing behind her. In the second picture, Priyanka and Malti are wearing matching printed tops. Priyanka took a selfie in a mirror while holding Malti. The next picture shows Malti trying to eat a chocolate egg and playing with it. The last picture shows Malti playing on a sofa, while their two dogs, Gino and Panda, play outside on the lawn.

Have a look at these adorable pictures shared by the megastar here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



The photos amassed a wide range of reactions from the users in the comment section. Some people pointed out that they can’t see the full face of the baby. An account wrote, “We really want to see the full baby face.” Many users wished Priyanka and her little one a “Happy Easter”. People called the little one “adorable”.

Priyanka, her husband Nick and their daughter Malti had recently visited India for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The photos and videos of Priyanka and Nick from the event were going viral on social media. In one video, the couple was seen arriving hand in hand. They posed solo for photos and also with arms wrapped around each other.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in the web series Citadel, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April this year. Priyanka will be seen alongside Richard Madden. Citadel is a spy-thriller show created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. The actress will be playing the role of agent Nadia Sinh, while Richard will play the role of agent Mason Kane. Priyanka was last seen in the movie, The Matrix Resurrections in the role of Sati.

