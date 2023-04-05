The Asia Pacific premiere of Citadel was a starry affair with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

2/4

Ahead of its launch on Prime Video on 28th April, the streaming service hosted a special premiere of the series in the city last night, kickstarting the global tour with Mumbai as its first stop, followed by Rome, and London. The glitz and glamour of the carpet witnessed not only the lead cast- Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video, Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India, but also some of the most esteemed names from film, television, and entertainment industry.