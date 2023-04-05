The Asia Pacific premiere of Citadel was a starry affair with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Grand, thrilling, and spectacular, would be just some of the words to describe the star-studded affair at the Asia Pacific Premiere of the epic spy-thriller series – Citadel. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.
Ahead of its launch on Prime Video on 28th April, the streaming service hosted a special premiere of the series in the city last night, kickstarting the global tour with Mumbai as its first stop, followed by Rome, and London. The glitz and glamour of the carpet witnessed not only the lead cast- Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video, Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India, but also some of the most esteemed names from film, television, and entertainment industry.
Adding even more glamour to the night, lead actor of the untitled Indian installment of the Citadel universe – Varun Dhawan, creators – Raj, and DK, and writer – Sita R. Menon, also graced the event.
Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, the 6-episode series features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles. This thrilling spy series, that takes viewers around the world, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes and then one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.