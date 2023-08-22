Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post is all about nature and family. Offering some graceful sneak-peaks into her personal life, the Citadel star dropped a few adorable pictures while recreating ‘August Magic’ on her feed. The pictures showcase the 41-year-old living her life fully alongside her singer-husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The trio were seen going for a walk to New York’s Central Park and even hiking with the little one.

Based on the post, the first picture shows Priyanka Chopra dressed in a shimmery crop top and skirt, paired with a Bulgari jacket. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the cute set of clothes shows various flowers and starfish depictions on it. Next up, the actress poses alongside Nick Jonas. In yet another picture, the duo is seen at a venue with their friends.

In a series of subsequent pictures, their daughter Malti can be spotted playing with a twinning doll and admiring nature outside the window.

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has over 6 lakh likes.

Nick Jonas replied with love-in-the-eyes emojis to Priyanka Chopra‘s post.

One user wrote, “Malti and her doll have matching outfits! OMG, this is the cutest thing I have ever seen.”

“Why is Nick holding her in a basket in Central Park?” asked one. The user added, “That’s the cutest most random thing.”

“Beautiful family,” wrote another.

Another user commented, “She does it all.”

In addition, many others dropped red hearts on the post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. Malti Marie was born through surrogacy in January 2022.

Work Front

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video-based thriller series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show showcased two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) from the global spy agency Citadel.

The actress will next be seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State.

She will also share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. However, the Farhan Akhtar-directed film is yet to go on floors.

Jonas Brothers, on the other hand, have begun their ‘The Tour’ with US concerts. Their latest show in Toronto, Canada, on 19 August saw a massive audience turnout at the Rogers Centre. The trio brothers – Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas – took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses from the gala night.